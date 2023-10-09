Meet serial: Bilawal traps Shlok, Raj and Sumeet in his plan

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Naaz runs to reveal Shlok’s truth to Bilawal. However, while she is trying to cross the road, a car bumps into her and she meets with an accident.

Later, Naaz falls unconscious on the ground and Sumeet (Ashi Singh) and Shlok rush her to the hospital. Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) also informs Naaz’s family members about the accident. Bilawal learns that Adil is Shlok and plans to torture them. However, after Sumeet slaps Bilawal, he tries to hang her and Shlok. Raj arrives to rescue them.

In the coming episode, Raj takes Akki safely to the Pakistan border. Bilawal discovers Sumeet and Shlok’s location. Shlok, Sumeet, Raj, and Akki strive to save their lives and make their way to India from Pakistan. However, Bilawal tracks them down and plots to harm them. Shlok and Sumeet try to protect each other.

Meet Ep 733 8 October 2023 Written Episode Update

What will happen next?