Meet serial: Bilawal traps Shlok, Raj and Sumeet in his plan

Shlok, Sumeet, Raj, and Akki strive to save their lives and make their way to India from Pakistan. However, Bilawal tracks them down and plots to harm them in Zee TV's Meet

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 Oct,2023 18:04:27
Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Naaz runs to reveal Shlok’s truth to Bilawal. However, while she is trying to cross the road, a car bumps into her and she meets with an accident.

Later, Naaz falls unconscious on the ground and Sumeet (Ashi Singh) and Shlok rush her to the hospital. Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) also informs Naaz’s family members about the accident. Bilawal learns that Adil is Shlok and plans to torture them. However, after Sumeet slaps Bilawal, he tries to hang her and Shlok. Raj arrives to rescue them.

In the coming episode, Raj takes Akki safely to the Pakistan border. Bilawal discovers Sumeet and Shlok’s location. Shlok, Sumeet, Raj, and Akki strive to save their lives and make their way to India from Pakistan. However, Bilawal tracks them down and plots to harm them. Shlok and Sumeet try to protect each other.

What will happen next?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

