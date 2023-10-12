Meet serial: Shagun spoils Sumeet and Shlok’s haldi ceremony

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Naaz falls unconscious on the ground and Sumeet (Ashi Singh) and Shlok rush her to the hospital. Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) also informs Naaz’s family members about the accident. Bilawal learns that Adil is Shlok and plans to torture them. However, after Sumeet slaps Bilawal, he tries to hang her and Shlok. Raj arrives to rescue them.

Raj takes Akki safely to the Pakistan border. Bilawal discovers Sumeet and Shlok’s location. Shlok, Sumeet, Raj, and Akki strive to save their lives and make their way to India from Pakistan. However, Bilawal tracks them down and plots to harm them. Shlok and Sumeet defeat Bilawal and return to India. Their return delights everyone, but Shagun and Raunak get enraged. The family decides to get Shlok and Sumeet remarried.

In the coming episode, Sumeet and Shlok’s haldi ceremony is organized by the family. However, during the ceremony, Shagun takes a disguise and puts a dead snake in their Haldi bowl. When Poonam checks the bowl, she is shocked to see the snake. Poonam reveals the bad omen on the first day of their pre-wedding rituals.

Meet Ep 736 11 October 2023 Written Episode Update

Shlok and Sumeet defeat Bilawal and return to India. Their return delights everyone, but Shagun and Raunak get enraged. The family decides to get Shlok and Sumeet remarried.

What will happen next?