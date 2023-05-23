Meet spoiler: Meet and Manmeet try to uncover big mystery behind Cheeku’s abduction

Meet reveals to Manmeet that someone badly wants Cheeku and has planned his kidnapping. She tries to uncover the truth along with Manmeet in Zee TV’s show, Meet

Zee TV’s show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the plot, Meet plays cricket with Cheeku, Sumeet, and the other kids in the morning. One of the kids hits Cheeku with a ball, and he falls unconscious on the ground. Meet get shocked and takes him to the hospital. The doctor treats Cheeku but reveals heavy blood loss. Meet asks the doctors to arrange the blood for Cheeku.

The doctor informs Meet that Cheeku has a rare blood group AB-. Meet gets happy as her blood matches with Cheeku, and she donates it. While unconscious donating her blood to Cheeku, the fake mother comes to the ward and attempts to kill Cheeku. However, Meet awakes, and the lady runs out of the ward. Later, post-Cheeku’s discharge, Meet sends him off with the couple.

In the coming episode, Meet witnesses the couple talking on the phone about money and gets shocked. She finally learns they are fake parents and saves Cheeku from the couple. She sends Cheeku and Sumeet home. Meet goes to the police station as she gets the couple arrested. At the police station, she finds the fake DNA papers and witnesses the original stamp of the government official. Soon, she reveals to Manmeet that someone badly wants Cheeku and has planned his kidnapping. She tries to uncover the truth along with Manmeet.

What will happen next? Will Meet find the big truth?

