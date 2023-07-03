ADVERTISEMENT
Meet spoiler: OMG! Sumeet slaps Raunak during Sangeet ceremony

Raunak gets shocked to witness Shlok’s name on Sumeet's hand during Sangeet ceremony. Raunak forcefully attempts to remove the name from Sumeet's hand. Frustrated and hurt by his behavior, Sumeet slaps Raunak in Zee TV’s show Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Jul,2023 13:40:23
The makers (Shashi Sumeet Productions) of Zee TV’s show Meet produced are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, Sumeet finds a group of blind children attempting to cross the road. She quickly intervenes, stopping her car and rushing to assist the vulnerable kids. However, to her dismay, she discovers that Shagun, distracted by her phone while driving, was dangerously approaching the children.

Acting swiftly, Sumeet saves the children. As concerned pedestrians confront Shagun about her reckless behavior, she tries to silence them by offering money as compensation. Sumeet, shocked by Shagun’s insensitivity, decides to confront her and unveil the truth. It is then revealed that the negligent driver is Shagun herself. However, Shagun manages the situation and fakes an act.

In the coming episode, Raunak gets shocked to witness Shlok’s name on Sumeet’s hand during Sangeet ceremony. He confronts Sumeet, demanding an explanation. Soon, Raunak forcefully attempts to remove the name from Sumeet’s hand, causing her pain and distress. Sumeet tries to explain the situation, but Raunak remains adamant, refusing to listen to her pleas. Frustrated and hurt by his behavior, Sumeet slaps Raunak. She tells Raunak that she won’t tolerate such treatment.

Will Sumeet call off her marriage with Raunak?

Also Read: My greatest teacher is my mom: Ashi Singh on Guru Purnima

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

