My greatest teacher is my mom: Ashi Singh on Guru Purnima

Talented TV actress Ashi Singh, who essays the role of Meet Hooda and Meet Ahlawat's daughter Sumeet in Zee TV’s Meet, has also expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards all her gurus.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Jul,2023 11:59:37
Guru Purnima is an opportunity to honour and express gratitude towards the guru or spiritual mentor who imparts knowledge, guidance, and enlightenment. It is a time to acknowledge the significant role played by these teachers in our lives and show our deep appreciation for their wisdom and teachings. Talented TV actress Ashi Singh, who essays the role of Sumeet in Zee TV’s Meet, has also expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards all her gurus.

She mentioned, “Guru Purnima holds immense significance in our culture as it is dedicated to expressing gratitude towards our gurus, the guiding lights who have shaped our lives and helped us grow into the individuals we are today. For me, my greatest teacher is my mom, who has an immense influence on my personal and professional journey. As an actor, I can attest to the transformative power of a guru’s teachings. Behind every successful performance and milestone achieved, there is an invisible network of gurus who have imparted their knowledge, wisdom, and encouragement. On this sacred day, let us take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude towards all our gurus, present and past, and honour their selfless dedication, patience, and unwavering belief in our abilities.”

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

