Meet spoiler: Raj kidnaps Shlok

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Bala reveals the truth about the tattoo to Sumeet. Shagun lies to Shlok, who confronts Raunak about the mark on his leg. Sumeet tries to commit suicide as Poonam accuses Sumeet of being characterless.

Later, the family members manage to save Sumeet. Raj proves that Sumeet is not lying, but Shagun exposes Raj’s lie to everyone. Poonam decides to get Shlok engaged to Bitti. Sumeet devises a plan for Shlok to confess the truth about their marriage.

In the coming episode, Sumeet takes desperate measures to uncover the truth behind Shlok’s refusal to accept their marriage. In a bold move, she gets Shlok drunk to loosen his inhibitions and extract the reason behind his decision. However, as the situation unfolds, Shlok’s engagement with Bitti is announced, creating a sense of urgency. To prevent the impending engagement and protect his own interests, Raj takes drastic measures and kidnaps Shlok

Will Sumeet find Shlok?

