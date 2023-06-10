Meet spoiler: Shagun and Mahinder plot revenge against Meet

The maker (Shashi Sumeet Productions) of Zee TV’s show Meet, is churning the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Sarkar suffers an attack. Soon. The family rushes him to the hospital. The doctor reveals that Sarkar suffering from a paralysis attack. Manmeet and Meet learn about his health and get shocked. Manmeet breaks down in front of Sarkar after witnessing his deteriorated health.

Mahinder gets happy as Sarkar falls sick. He now decides to become the new Sarkar of the village and rule over everyone. Sarkar and his wife, Yashoda, oppose his idea hence he locks Yashoda in a new room and heads to the panchayat to announce his decision. Meet and Manmeet stop the proceeding. Meet brings Yashoda out of the room safely. Sarkar gets happy and announces Meet Hooda as the new Sarkar.

In the coming episode, Yashoda makes Meet wear Sarkar’s turban, and Manmeet feels proud of his wife. Later, Yashoda welcomes Meet at home as she gears up for the new role. Meanwhile, Mahinder gets angry with Sarkar’s decision and shares his ordeal with Shagun. Mahinder and Shagun join hands against Meet. They decide to seek revenge on her by destroying her strength.

Will their plan succeed in bringing turmoil into Meet’s life? How will Meet respond to this unexpected threat from former acquaintances?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates