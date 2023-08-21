Meet spoiler: Shagun traps Sumeet in her cheap game

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Sumeet (Ashi Singh) comes home and thinks about Shagun’s second task. However, Priyanka reveals to the family that Sumeet is doubting the family members and thinks that one of the members has joined hands with Shagun (Amrapali Gupta). Shlok gets furious at Sumeet for doubting his family. He soon picks up a boiling milk vessel and throws it. Sumeet gets shocked to see Shlok’s (Syed Raza Ahmed) action.

Ashok reveals a famous astrologer in the town. Soon, Sumeet devises a plan to find the traitor. She comes home in disguise as the astrologer and reveals that there is a traitor in the family. Sumeet reveals that the traitor’s name is written on a small piece of paper in their own cupboard. Poonam, who is the traitor, fears and runs to hide the paper. But Sumeet witnesses her and catches the traitor in the house.

In the coming episode, Sumeet completes her second task and goes to meet Shagun. However, Shagun makes Sumeet wear a blingy saree and blindfolds her. Soon, she takes Sumeet to a red light area and a few men start teasing her. Sumeet gets worried. Amidst this, she witnesses a girl being in danger and rushes to save her. Soon, the girl supports Sumeet and stands against the men. Soon, along with the girls and women, Sumeet starts beating the men and saves herself. Shagun gets angry with Sumeet.

Will Sumeet reveal Shagun’s act to the family?