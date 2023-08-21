ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Shagun traps Sumeet in her cheap game

Shagun makes Sumeet wear a blingy saree and blindfolds her. Soon, she takes Sumeet to a red light area and a few men start teasing her. Sumeet gets worried in Zee TV’s show Meet

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Aug,2023 12:00:53
Meet spoiler: Shagun traps Sumeet in her cheap game 844460

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Sumeet (Ashi Singh) comes home and thinks about Shagun’s second task. However, Priyanka reveals to the family that Sumeet is doubting the family members and thinks that one of the members has joined hands with Shagun (Amrapali Gupta). Shlok gets furious at Sumeet for doubting his family. He soon picks up a boiling milk vessel and throws it. Sumeet gets shocked to see Shlok’s (Syed Raza Ahmed) action.

Ashok reveals a famous astrologer in the town. Soon, Sumeet devises a plan to find the traitor. She comes home in disguise as the astrologer and reveals that there is a traitor in the family. Sumeet reveals that the traitor’s name is written on a small piece of paper in their own cupboard. Poonam, who is the traitor, fears and runs to hide the paper. But Sumeet witnesses her and catches the traitor in the house.

In the coming episode, Sumeet completes her second task and goes to meet Shagun. However, Shagun makes Sumeet wear a blingy saree and blindfolds her. Soon, she takes Sumeet to a red light area and a few men start teasing her. Sumeet gets worried. Amidst this, she witnesses a girl being in danger and rushes to save her. Soon, the girl supports Sumeet and stands against the men. Soon, along with the girls and women, Sumeet starts beating the men and saves herself. Shagun gets angry with Sumeet.

Will Sumeet reveal Shagun’s act to the family?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider confronts Heena 844442
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider confronts Heena
Cricket is the sport I love playing: Gaurav Wadhwa 844157
Cricket is the sport I love playing: Gaurav Wadhwa
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Order issued for Radha to be shot at sight 844154
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Order issued for Radha to be shot at sight
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal puts Kaynaat in a spot of bother 844152
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal puts Kaynaat in a spot of bother
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi reveals her fake marriage truth to Ranbir 844066
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi reveals her fake marriage truth to Ranbir
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer joins Luthras for Kavya's sangeet practice 844058
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer joins Luthras for Kavya’s sangeet practice
Latest Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Pakhi's emotional reaction to support Adhik 844455
Anupamaa Spoiler: Pakhi’s emotional reaction to support Adhik
Exclusive: Rajesh Ganesh Sharma to enter Pandya Store 844446
Exclusive: Rajesh Ganesh Sharma to enter Pandya Store
Mumbai Bank retracts auction notice for Sunny Deol's Juhu villa 844447
Mumbai Bank retracts auction notice for Sunny Deol’s Juhu villa
Nazara brings to life a tale of a farmer girl with ‘Dhartiputra Nandini’ 844444
Nazara brings to life a tale of a farmer girl with ‘Dhartiputra Nandini’
Red White & Royal Blue, A Feelgood Fairy Tale 844438
Red White & Royal Blue, A Feelgood Fairy Tale
Aglio Olio is my cheat food: Samridhii Shukla 844437
Aglio Olio is my cheat food: Samridhii Shukla
Read Latest News