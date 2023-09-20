Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Sumeet and Shlok fail to meet each other in Pakistan

Shlok and Naaz roam around in the market, Sumeet too look out for Shlok in the market. Though the two cross paths but fail to meet each other in Zee TV's long running show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions

Author: Manisha Suthar
20 Sep,2023 14:04:52
Meet spoiler: Sumeet and Shlok fail to meet each other in Pakistan 853331

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) is declared as an Indian spy in Pakistan and soon all his posters are put up mentioning wanted. The police of Pakistan started looking out for Shlok and decided to put him behind bars.

In India, Sumeet (Ashi Singh) worried about her husband goes to the police commissioner and reveals that her husband is not an Indian spy. Sumeet promises to bring back Shlok and Akki from Pakistan. Sumeet joins the band that is heading to Pakistan, and she sings with them. Bilawal tries to stop Sumeet from entering Pakistan but the latter manages to enter with the blessing of Lord Ganesha.

In the coming episode, Shlok disguises himself as a US citizen and comes to Bilawal’s house as a prospective groom for his sister Naaz. While Shlok and Naaz roam around in the market, Sumeet too looks out for Shlok in the market. Though the two cross paths but fail to meet each other. Later, a guy tries to misbehave with Naaz, Shlok beats up the man and protects Naaz which makes her fall in love with Shlok.

What will happen next? Will Sumeet manage to bring back her husband Shlok from Pakistan?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

