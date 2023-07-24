ADVERTISEMENT
Meet spoiler: Sumeet finds strong evidence of her marriage

Sumeet learns that Shagun and Raunak have a proof of her wedding with Shlok. Sumeet manages to get the proof and runs away in Zee TV’s show Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 Jul,2023 12:29:23
Meet spoiler: Sumeet finds strong evidence of her marriage 836920

The upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, Raj (Ayush Anand) kidnaps Shlok to stop his engagement with Bitti. Sumeet (Ashi Singh) worries for Shlok’s safety. Hence, she gets his phone tracked to save him.

Meanwhile, Raj goes away, instructing the goons to keep Shlok with them. However, Raunak comes to the spot with his goons and beats Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed). He puts Shlok’s life in danger. Soon, Sumeet enters the picture and saves Shlok from the goons after fighting with them. As soon as they return home, Sumeet learns that her mother-in-law has been arrested as someone complained of domestic violence on her behalf. Sumeet and Shlok get shocked and go to the police station.

In the coming episode, Sumeet comes to the station and gives her statement. She reveals that she never complained about her mother-in-law. While she bails her out, Sumeet witnesses a constable talking to Raunak. Soon, she decides to overhear their conversation. While they talk, Sumeet learns that Shagun and Raunak planned the entire drama. She also learns that the two have proof of her wedding with Shlok. Sumeet manages to get the proof and runs away.

Will Raunak stop her?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

