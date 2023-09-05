Television | Spoilers

Poonam and Shlok’s Tauji talk about Shlok’s father’s death. Sumeet overhears their conversation and gets shocked. Soon, Poonam reveals to Sumeet about the entire incident related to Shlok’s father’s deathin Zee TV's long running show Meet.

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Sumeet (Ashi Singh) gears up for Raksha Bandhan celebration. During the festivity, Raj and Sumeet bond and the former gives Sumeet, her mother Meet’s bike as a gift. Amidst the celebration, Shagun comes up with a new task. She asks Sumeet to choose between her husband Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) and brother Raj (Ayush Anand).

Sumeet gets into a big dilemma as she is forced to choose one person who can cross the bridge and save himself from the fire. However, Sumeet comes up with an idea. She suggests Shlok walk and come and mentions Raj to do a handstand and cross the bridge. The two manage to do so and win another task with their smart ideas and bonding. Soon, Sumeet puts Shagun’s life in danger and asks Raunak to save her but he refuses to save his mother.

In the coming episode, Shagun gives a task to Shlok related to Janmashtami. However, Shlok calls his father to come and help him in practicing for the same. Though Shlok speaks to his father in reality his father is dead. When Poonam and Shlok’s Tauji talk about Shlok’s father’s death. Sumeet overhears their conversation and gets shocked. Soon, Poonam reveals to Sumeet about the entire incident related to Shlok’s father’s death.

OMG! Will Sumeet and Poonam manage to hide the truth from Shlok?