Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Sumeet on a mission to validate her marriage

Sumeet takes a firm decision and mentions that she will stay at Shlok’s house. She asks him for 21 days' time to prove that she is married to Shlok in Zee TV’s show Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 Jul,2023 11:18:27
Meet spoiler: Sumeet on a mission to validate her marriage 833250

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions continues to captivate viewers with its emotional twists and turns.  As per the plot, Poonam sternly orders Sumeet to leave, clarifying that Shlok never married her. Filled with anger, Poonam forcefully throws Sumeet out of the house. However, Sumeet refuses to give up and returns, desperately pleading with Shlok to speak the truth.

Unfortunately, Shlok remains silent, leaving Sumeet in a state of despair. Poonam pushes Sumeet out, slamming the door in her face. Sumeet sits outside the house in the rain. Shlok witnesses her all drenched but hesitates to bring home. Later, a few goons witnesses Sumeet sitting alone. They approach her. However, Shlok comes to Sumeet’s rescue. Sumeet gets injured, and soon, Shlok brings Sumeet home.

In the coming episode, Sumeet asks Shlok to accept that he is her husband. However, he refuses to do so. Soon, Raj arrives at Shlok’s house with the police and asks Sumeet to return home. However, Sumeet takes a firm decision and mentions that she will stay at Shlok’s house. She asks him for 21 days’ time to prove that she is married to Shlok.

Will Sumeet manage to prove her marriage?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: I guess I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of” Says director Atlee replying to Shah Rukh Khan as he expressed his gratitude for ‘Jawan’

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

