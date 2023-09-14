Television | Spoilers

Sumeet and Shlok take Akki away after finding the bomb. Sumeet successfully defuses Akki’s bomb by cutting the right wire in Zee TV's long running show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Sumeet (Ashi Singh) and Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) bring Akki home but he acts weirdly which puts doubt in Sumeet’s mind. Shagun has tied a bomb around Akki’s wrist and the family is unaware about the same.

Sumeet questions Akki about his behavior and also asks him about the reason behind hiding his hand. Akki in frustration reveals that he has a bomb tied around his wrist which is planted by Shagun to kill everyone in the family. Sumeet, Shlok, and the entire family are shocked to see a bomb around Akki’s wrist.

In the coming episode, Sumeet and Shlok take Akki away after finding the bomb. Sumeet decides to defuse the bomb on her own. However, as soon as Sumeet decides to pull out one wire, Akki’s mother Anju pushes Sumeet away. Anju points a gun at Sumeet and decides to kill her to save her son. However, Shlok manages to stop her and Sumeet successfully defuses Akki’s bomb by cutting the right wire.

Meet Ep 708 13th September 2023 Written Episode Update

What will happen next? Will Shagun learn about Sumeet’s success?