Megha Barsenge Serial Upcoming Twist: Megha and Manoj meet; will their marriage get settled?

Megha Barsenge the Colors television show produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia, is a new show that talks about the issue of the NRI husbands abandoning their newly-wed wife and going back. This show is a struggle of Megha to fight for her rights as a wife, and challenge the norms of the society.

The show opens with Megha (Neha Rana) being the centre of all limelight in their house as a suitor is coming to see her. It is shown that her father has a few conditions for the marriage, to which no suitor has agreed to the alliance. Megha has seen five alliances till now. The family, thereby is pressurized to finalise this alliance for Megha. The family has instructed the father to not open his mouth and say out the conditions.

The episode that will open up will show Manoj (Kinshuk Mahajan) and his parents coming to meet Megha and her family. Manoj and Megha have conversed on the phone and have liked each other to an extent. Manoj and Megha will be getting into an eye-lock moment when they see each other for the first time.

Manoj and Megha will have a talk after which Manoj will give his consent to the marriage. However, even after much resistance from the family, Megha will permit her father to lay out his conditions. The father will talk about him accumulating money in the bank for Megha which sums up to a huge sum. However, he will say that he does not believe in spending lavishly for the wedding, and will prefer a wedding in the Gurudwara which will be followed by the Langar prasad eating.

Manoj’s parents will get offended to agree to this condition, considering their financial image. They will tell him that they have only one son and will want to have his wedding in a lavish manner by feeding all the people with lavish meal.

Will Manoj disagree with his parents and agree to marry Megha?

COLORS’ new show, ‘Megha Barsenge’, highlights the issue of bride abandonment through Megha’s story. Abandoned by her NRI husband Manoj, Megha teams up with IAS officer Arjun to confront him and challenge societal norms. The show celebrates Megha’s courage and independence. The show stars Neha Rana, Neil Bhatt, and Kinshuk Mahajan in lead roles.