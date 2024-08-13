Megha Barsenge Serial Upcoming Twist: Megha averts a tragedy; goes through her friend’s pain

Megha Barsenge the Colors television show produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia has seen engaging drama with Megha’s (Neha Rana) marriage being fixed to Manoj (Kinshuk Mahajan), who works in Georgia. As we know, Manoj’s benevolent nature came to the fore when he helped Megha’s father financially. Megha talked to Manoj about her family’s financial crisis and decided not to take the 25 lakhs rupees her father had invested in her. Manoj was generous enough to reveal that he was not interested in that money as it belonged to her father. We also saw Arjun Talwar (Neil Bhatt) getting a big lead to nab the Farzi Dulha, and reached the wedding venue of Sonam, who was Megha’s friend. We saw big drama when Sonam’s suitor was nabbed by the police as the Farzi Dulha.

The upcoming episode will focus on the traumatized phase of the woman who has been cheated by her suitor. Sonam will be shattered after the deceit and the loss of huge money that her family has incurred. She will try to commit suicide by hanging herself to the fan, but Megha and her family will save her at the right moment.

Megha will go through the pain of her friend and will try to motivate her saying that her life got saved by not getting into a marriage with the wrong man.

Will Megha too face the same fate?

COLORS’ new show, ‘Megha Barsenge’, highlights the issue of bride abandonment through Megha’s story. Abandoned by her NRI husband Manoj, Megha teams up with IAS officer Arjun to confront him and challenge societal norms. The show celebrates Megha’s courage and independence. The show stars Neha Rana, Neil Bhatt, and Kinshuk Mahajan in lead roles.