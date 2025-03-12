Megha Barsenge-Suman Indori-Parineetii Holi Special: Megha and Suman get trapped; Who will save them?

Megha Barsenge the Colors television show produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia is all headed for a Mahasangam during the occasion of Holi. As we know, the show holds the premise to two more shows of the channel – Suman Indori and Parineetii. The Holi special episode will see a whole lot of drama which will be centred around a blackmailer trying to blackmail Booji and Megha trying to uncover the secret. Amidst this, Suman and Teerth will be seen coming closer, now that they have again united for the sake of Rishi.

As we know, Devika wants to kill Suman, and Booji is after Megha’s life. The upcoming drama will see Gulshan falling into a pit, from which Megha will try to help him out. However, she will also end up falling inside it. The next to fall inside it will be Suman. Parineet will be the person who will be rescuing them, is what we hear.

Also, there will be drama during Holi, as written by us, with Arjun wanting to put colour on Megha. There will also be a hilarious track with Mannu falling for the evil Neeti.

It will also be interesting to see the evil heads Booji, Devika and Neeti uniting to create more trouble.

What will happen?

COLORS’ show, ‘Megha Barsenge’, highlights the issue of bride abandonment through Megha’s story. Abandoned by her NRI husband Manoj, Megha teams up with IAS officer Arjun to confront him and challenge societal norms. The show celebrates Megha’s courage and independence. The show stars Neha Rana, Neil Bhatt, and Kinshuk Mahajan in lead roles.