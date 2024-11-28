Megha Barsenge Upcoming Twist: Arjun and Megha dance at the picnic; KP Talwar eyes going near Goldie

Megha Barsenge the Colors television show produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia has seen engaging drama with the Talwar family handling the problem created by Megha (Neha Rana) by exposing the truth of CP Talwar. We saw CP coming home and the truth getting out in the open. However, since Sikandar did not accept CP as his father and as he was unwanted in the family, CP went away from home. KP Talwar who has been eyeing Goldie Bua wanted to have another interaction with her and tactfully planned a picnic between the Talwar family and Megha’s family.

The upcoming episode will focus on the picnic which is slated to bring some happiness between the two families. However, KP will steal every moment to get close to Goldie. Amidst this, Arjun (Neil Bhatt) and Megha will also be seen getting closer. Bhuji will want Sikandar and his wife to learn from them and get romantic.

Meanwhile, Arjun and Megha will be seen breaking into romantic dance and fun sessions. The families will observe their closeness and will be happy.

What will happen next?

COLORS’ show, ‘Megha Barsenge’, highlights the issue of bride abandonment through Megha’s story. Abandoned by her NRI husband Manoj, Megha teams up with IAS officer Arjun to confront him and challenge societal norms. The show celebrates Megha’s courage and independence. The show stars Neha Rana, Neil Bhatt, and Kinshuk Mahajan in lead roles.