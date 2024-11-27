Megha Barsenge Upcoming Twist: Bhuji questions Arjun’s love for Megha; KP Talwar justifies his actions

Megha Barsenge the Colors television show produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia has seen engaging drama with Megha (Neha Rana) standing tall in support of CP Talwar who was genetically inclined to be a woman. We have seen the truth surface of the Talwar family sending CP out of the house owing to his identity truth so that their family image was not harmed. We wrote about Arjun (Neil Bhatt) and Megha’s ploy to bring the truth out. Sikandar who was the son of CP refused to accept him as his father.

The upcoming episode will raise questions about Megha’s instinct to glorify small issues. Bhuji (Rinku Dhawan) will be seen questioning Arjun’s blind love towards Megha. She will tell Arjun that with what Megha has gone through, her opinion is always based on suspicion and that he should not forget that. Arjun’s father KP will also justify their decision to send CP off, by stating that they have also suffered by sending him out.

Will Megha make Arjun see the reality?

Meanwhile, as per the promo, the next problem for Megha will be when she will get to know of her pregnancy from Manoj.

COLORS’ show, ‘Megha Barsenge’, highlights the issue of bride abandonment through Megha’s story. Abandoned by her NRI husband Manoj, Megha teams up with IAS officer Arjun to confront him and challenge societal norms. The show celebrates Megha’s courage and independence. The show stars Neha Rana, Neil Bhatt, and Kinshuk Mahajan in lead roles.