Megha Barsenge Upcoming Twist: Megha receives a shocking parcel; Arjun sets a Lakshman Rekha for Megha to be safe

Megha Barsenge the Colors television show produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia has seen engaging drama with the Talwars organizing a party to celebrate the pregnancy of Megha (Neha Rana). However, Megha grapples with the guilt of not telling the family about the kid being Manoj’s and not Arjun’s. However, Arjun (Neil Bhatt) has motivated her to keep the truth to herself, as he will give the kid his name. But Manoj’s (Kinshuk Mahajan) escape from jail has added to Megha’s worries.

We wrote about how Manoj enters the party area and even comes in front of Megha. Megha is shocked and Arjun also gets to know that Manoj is in the house. We wrote about the fight between Arjun and Manoj where Manoj will escape, after injuring Arjun.

Arjun in the upcoming episode, will go after Manoj and will be determined to nab Manoj. He will put a lakshman rekha for Megha to stay within and will ask her to not go beyond it for her own safety. While Arjun will be away, hunting for Manoj, Megha will receive a parcel which will have a mysterious thing in it. It will be a burnt dress of Megha’s father, who will be at home after his first chemotherapy. Megha will be shocked to see the burnt dress and will worry about her father’s safety.

Will Megha make the mistake of coming out of the rekha that Arjun has set for her?

COLORS’ show, ‘Megha Barsenge’, highlights the issue of bride abandonment through Megha’s story. Abandoned by her NRI husband Manoj, Megha teams up with IAS officer Arjun to confront him and challenge societal norms. The show celebrates Megha’s courage and independence. The show stars Neha Rana, Neil Bhatt, and Kinshuk Mahajan in lead roles.