Mehndi Wala Ghar spoiler: Dr. Khurana files a case against Mauli for breaching contract

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Mehndi Wala Ghar produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Tanvi, who is assigned the responsibility for breakfast, will make dum aloo and puri for everyone, in Janaki Maa’s style as she was taught. Seeing the breakfast Vijay will get excited by the smell of dum aloo and asks to serve it. Tanvi tells him to taste it and give his feedback.

Janaki Maa will go on to serve breakfast and notice eggs instead of aalo. Shocked to find that someone has brought eggs into the Mehndi Wala Ghar, she questions who dared to bring eggs into the home, knowing that everyone is vegetarian. She tells Tanvi that by bringing eggs into the house, she has hurt her feelings and tainted the house’s sanctity. After investigating, Mauli finds out that the eggs were bought by Akshay and decides to confront him.

In the coming episode, Mauli receives a call from her friend Neha, who tells her the sad news that Dr. Khurana has filed a case against Mauli for breaching her contract. Mauli has broken her contract, which stated that she couldn’t work anywhere else. Especially after a video of her operating on a small girl went viral, Dr. Khurana has filed a case based on it. Neha informs Mauli that she will have to pay a fine of 25 Lakhs within a day.

Will Mauli be able to get out of this situation?

The narrative revolves around the Agrawal family residing in Ujjain, specifically at Agrawal Sadan, fondly known as Mehndi Wala Ghar. The show delves into the joys, laughter, and togetherness that define the fabric of a joint family. The ensemble cast includes notable actors such as Shruti Anand, Shehzad Shaikh, Vibha Chibber, Kanwarjit Paintal, Karan Mehra, Ravi Gossain, Rushad Rana, Arpit Kapoor, Aastha Choudhary, Gunn Kansara, Ushma Rathod, Khalida Jan, and Reema Vohra, among others.