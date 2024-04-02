Mehndi Wala Ghar Spoiler: Rahul Accuses Manas Of Harassing Mauli

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Mehndi Wala Ghar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, all the ladies make sweet dishes for the elders in the house. Mauli throws the kher made by Ajanta as if it were a spoiler. Ajanta learns that this was Swara and Tanvi’s cunning plan, and she comes to take class, but she gets money as blessings from the elders.

Mehndi Wala Ghar Ep 50 2nd April 2024 Spoiler Update

In the coming episode, viewers will witness Rahul revealing that Manas has done something that will leave everyone in shock, and Mauli is shy about speaking about it. Soon, Rahul accuses Manas of locking Mauli in the room with himself and trying to harass her. Rahul’s big accusation leaves everyone stunned.

Then Janki asks Mauli about it, but Mauli feels uneasy. Again, Janki asks her if Manas tried to do wrong with her, and then Mauli nods, confirming the statement. Amidst the celebration of Holi, Manas’s act leaves Manoj, Rahul, and everyone in the family humiliated. Did Manas really try to harass Mauli, or is this another false accusation?

