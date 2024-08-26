Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Mera Balam Thanedaar, the audience will see an interesting twist when Bulbul and Veer come close.

Mera Balam Thanedaar, the Colors TV television show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the audience has seen engaging drama revolving around Bulbul’s critical condition after Miti Mai’s gunshot. Bulbul recovers from her injury, and she discovers Vaani hugging Dr. Jain. During the Rakshabandhan celebrations, Veer reveals Vaani’s truth, and Bulbul finds out about Dr.Jain and Vaani’s connection, leaving her devastated. She slaps Dr. Jain for ruining Vaani’s life and declares that he doesn’t deserve a second chance.

In the upcoming episode, Bulbul and Veer begin preparations for Janmashtami celebrations. Bulbul steps into the kitchen to make Prashad and Veer arrive, creating a romantic moment. Veer tries to romance Bulbul, but Bulbul maintains distance; however, as Bulbul asks Veer to leave, his bracelet gets entangled in Bulbul’s bracelet, hinting at their chemistry.

Later, Bulbul comes to her room to get ready for Janmashtami. She looks beautiful in a yellow lehenga and adorns herself with beautiful and sparkling accessories. Soon, Veer comes and questions Bulbul about what she was wondering. But Bulbul refuses to share her personal thoughts. Veer comes close to Bulbul, creating an intense moment between the two. Will Veer find out Bulbul’s truth?

It will be interesting to see what new twist will appear in the upcoming episodes of Mera Balam Thanedaar.