In the upcoming episode of Colors TV's popular show Mera Balam Thanedaar, the audience will see an interesting twist when Veer sings for Bulbul.

Mera Balam Thanedaar, the Colors TV television show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the audience enjoy the dramatic ups and downs in the lives of Bulbul (Shruti Choudhary) and Veer (Shagun Pandey). After discovering Dr. Jain’s connection with Vaani, Bulbul wonders about Dr. Jain asking her for a second chance to improve the situation. To understand Veer’s opinion about Dr. Jain, she asks Veer how he will react if Dr. Jain returns to Vaani’s life. Veer gets furious hearing this, resulting in Bulbul getting upset with Veer. Later, Veer realizes his mistake and tries to make up with Bulbul.

In the upcoming episode, Veer begs Bulbul to forgive him. Bulbul struggles with her injured hand, but she denies forgiving him. Veer agrees to do everything Bulbul says. Bulbul takes advantage of Veer’s proposal; he asks Veer to become TV for her today. However, Veer tries to negotiate with Bulbul, but she orders him to entertain her and asks him to play the news.

Veer very smartly tries to share his side, framing it as news, upon which Bulbul asks to shut this channel and orders him to sing. Veer begins to sing for Bulbul, and she looks completely lost in his melodious voice. As the song ends, Veer comes close to Bulbul, creating a romantic moment.