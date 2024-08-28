Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Mishri the Colors show produced by Story Square Productions will see Mishri and Vaani's engaging Rasleela with Raghav. At the end of it, Mishri will be saddened as she will have to make way for Vaani.

Mishri the Colors television show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Mishri (Shruti Bhist) trying to force her decision to be Raghav’s wife before Raghav (Namish Taneja). She has been dressing up as his wife and told him that she wanted all the rights of being his wife. However, she did so in order to make Raghav hate her so that he threw her out of the house and get rid of her responsibility. We saw Mishri doing all that she could to create doubt in the minds of Raghav’s family.

The upcoming episode will see the family getting ready for Rasleela, on the occasion of Janmashtami. We saw Raghav talking to Vaani (Megha Chakraborty) and asking her to dress up as his Radha for the Rasleela. Vaani was happy that finally, things were getting back to normalcy between them.

For the Rasleela, both Vaani and Mishri will dress up as Radha. Raghav will be Kanha. The sequence played up will see Kanha dancing with both the ladies, who will try to woo him. After the performance, the family will bless Vaani and Raghav and will be happy for them. Dadi will be impressed with Mishri’s performance and will give her money. Mishri will be forced to make way for Vaani to grab the limelight. Mishri will be saddened to go, and Raghav will notice her pain.

What will happen next?

Living in Gangapur near Mathura, Mishri is considered a lucky charm, bringing fortune to every event she attends. However, her own life is fraught with challenges as she battles against her fate. Manipulated by her scheming aunt into an unwanted marriage with her middle-aged uncle, Mishri finds an unexpected savior in Raghav, who reluctantly steps in to marry her instead, though his heart belongs to Vaani. Bound by gratitude and a desire for a genuine family, Mishri keeps the secret of her marriage to Raghav, embracing Vaani not as a rival but as the sister she never had. The show has Shruti Bhist as Mishri, Namish Taneja as Raghav and Megha Chakraborty as Vaani.