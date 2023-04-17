Naagin 6 the Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen engaging drama with the villains increasing for Prarthana (Tejasswi Prakash) in her final battle. The show has seen the re-entry of Jeet (Manit Joura) who is the foster father of Prarthana. However, he has changed his colour.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote about Jeet joining hands with the evil force of Mehak (Mehak Chahal) in their battle against Prarthana.

The coming episode will also see a big high point. It will see Prarthana getting to know about her daughter Meher (Kevina Tak).

In the story that is aired already, Suwarna has overheard the talk and got to know about Meher being the long-lost daughter of Prarthnaa and Raghu. She has decided to tell them about it.

We hear that the coming track will see a big drama with Prarthana finding out the truth. Prarthana will see Meher using her powers to save a set of girls from being kidnapped.

What will happen next?

