Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer gets scared; yells at Neerja

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Abeer getting scared and for the first time, yelling at his Trisha. Read here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Aug,2023 15:15:35
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer gets scared; yells at Neerja 841674

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Abeer (Rajveer Singh) getting out of Neerja’s (Aastha Sharma) sight at the Durga Ghat. Neerja managed to read Abeer’s diary and got to know about the love song of Abeer and Trisha and started to sing it. Abeer who listened to the song and voice of Trisha, searched for her and got back to her.

However, Pishima again did not like the fact that Neerja took Abeer out of the house without telling anyone. Pishima warned Neerja when Abeer came in the way and asked for punishment as he was the one who forced Trisha to come out with him.

The coming episode will see Neerja having trouble, handling Abeer’s fear. Abeer will come across an attire in colour orange and will recollect the bad past of his Trisha burning in fire. He will throw the attire away and will be seen covering himself up in fear. He will also yell at Neerja for bringing it in front of him.

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap, with Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

