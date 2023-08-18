ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer inflicts punishment on himself

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Abeer getting angry and violent on not seeing Neerja in front of him. He will hurt himself and will run berserk on the road.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 Aug,2023 15:30:47
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer inflicts punishment on himself 843799

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Abeer (Rajveer Singh) showing signs of improvement after Neerja (Aastha Sharma) finds a way to cure him. As we know, Neerja has been taking him out to the places where he used to go with his Trisha. Neerja dressed as Trisha and also made him play football. Abeer recited a poem too for his Trisha.

We saw how Abeer got better in health and expressed his wish to start his dream project. This made everyone in the Bagchi house happy. However, Pishimaa reminded Neerja that she is an outsider in the house.

We have also written about Abeer getting up one fine morning and refusing to accept Neerja as Trisha.

Amidst all this, the coming episode will see Abeer and Neerja being in a park where Neerja will not be in sight of Abeer. Abeer will get violent yet again, and will start to break things in the park. He will also inflict punishment on himself and will hit his hand against a lamp post in the park. He will also run berserk on the road and will come in front of a huge vehicle and get scared.

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap, with Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu gets to know about Ayaan getting kidnapped 843796
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu gets to know about Ayaan getting kidnapped
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan vows to get justice for Savi 843794
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan vows to get justice for Savi
I will do my best to justify the character of Payal in Suhaagan: Sakshi Sharma 843776
I will do my best to justify the character of Payal in Suhaagan: Sakshi Sharma
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir to not believe Abhimanyu's hand in Abhinav's death? 843760
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir to not believe Abhimanyu’s hand in Abhinav’s death?
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi enters Mehta house as Jahaan’s wife 843724
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi enters Mehta house as Jahaan’s wife
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa finds an apt partner in Vandana 843722
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa finds an apt partner in Vandana
Latest Stories
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan hires Nidhi’s henchmen Nilesh to find Preeta 843811
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan hires Nidhi’s henchmen Nilesh to find Preeta
It feels great to be working with Yash Patnaik after 10 years: Afzaal Khan 843791
It feels great to be working with Yash Patnaik after 10 years: Afzaal Khan
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay learns about Prachi and Ranbir’s marriage? 843774
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay learns about Prachi and Ranbir’s marriage?
Collaborating with Kumeria Productions for Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hai is truly delightful: Raghav Dhir 843772
Collaborating with Kumeria Productions for Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hai is truly delightful: Raghav Dhir
Sonu Sood Reveals His True Motivation For Making a Difference 843761
Sonu Sood Reveals His True Motivation For Making a Difference
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka celebrates Lakshmi's exit from Oberoi house 843757
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka celebrates Lakshmi’s exit from Oberoi house
Read Latest News