Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer inflicts punishment on himself

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Abeer (Rajveer Singh) showing signs of improvement after Neerja (Aastha Sharma) finds a way to cure him. As we know, Neerja has been taking him out to the places where he used to go with his Trisha. Neerja dressed as Trisha and also made him play football. Abeer recited a poem too for his Trisha.

We saw how Abeer got better in health and expressed his wish to start his dream project. This made everyone in the Bagchi house happy. However, Pishimaa reminded Neerja that she is an outsider in the house.

We have also written about Abeer getting up one fine morning and refusing to accept Neerja as Trisha.

Amidst all this, the coming episode will see Abeer and Neerja being in a park where Neerja will not be in sight of Abeer. Abeer will get violent yet again, and will start to break things in the park. He will also inflict punishment on himself and will hit his hand against a lamp post in the park. He will also run berserk on the road and will come in front of a huge vehicle and get scared.

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap, with Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.