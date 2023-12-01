Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer pledges to shield Neerja

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen the unfortunate death of Protima (Sneha Wagh) at the hands of Didun (Kamya Punjabi). We saw how Trisha struck a deal with Didun to kill Neerja. However, Protima heard their talk and threatened to expose Didun. Didun had no other option but to kill Protima. Now, Neerja’s (Aastha Sharma) life has come to a standstill, with the death of her mother. We saw her singing a lullaby for her mother after her death.

At the last rites, we wrote about Didun forcing to take Neerja along to Sonagachi. But when Neerja resisted and refused to go with her, Didun asked her to die along with her mother. Saying this, she tried to push Neerja on to the burning body of Protima. Abeer (Rajveer Singh) came to Neerja’sr rescue.

We also wrote about him putting sindoor on Neerja’s hairline and taking her as his wife. Didun will ask him about what he will do to get acceptance from his family.

Abeer will pledge before God’s idol and will tell all that he will shield Neerja as her husband from now.

Abeer will take Neerja home, only to be ridiculed by his family. The Bagchis will refuse to accept Neerja as Abeer’s wife.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 143 30th November Written Episode Update

Didun hit Protima on her head and dragged her and threw her from the top floor. Protima lay dead and Neerja was shocked.

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.