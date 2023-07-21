Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer to meet Neerja near the conference room

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama in Neerja (Aastha Sharma) escaping from one problem and landing in another. As we know, Didun (Kamya Punjabi) had organized her bidding to take place and had even told Protima (Sneha Wagh) the huge money that she owes her as debt. That was when Babban landed as a saviour and promised to repay all the money. Neerja was grateful to Babban, when Babban expressed his obsessed love for her. Neerja did not know what to do.

The coming sequence will see Abeer’s father bringing Abeer to the building where they have to meet the China delegates and sign the deal papers. While entering the conference room, Abeer will see Neerja. Neerja is being brought to the same place by Babban where he will be seen showing off his richness and also wants to propose to Neerja at a posh restaurant in the building.

Abeer will once again save Neerja and will hold her tightly, and tell her not to leave him again. Abeer’s father will notice this, and will come to Neerja’s rescue. Abeer will tell Neerja to wait and he will come soon after signing the deal papers.

Neerja will be confused and will not know what to do. Neerja will flee from the place as Babban will also be behind her.

What will Abeer do when he will not find Neerja outside?

The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

