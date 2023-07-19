Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer wants to take Neerja home

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen the engaging drama of Neerja (Aastha Sharma) growing up. It is her 20th birthday, and Didun (Kamya Punjabi) is happy that she now has the right to take over the life of Neerja. We saw how Protima (Sneha Wagh) planned to send Neerja off to Kolkata. However, Didun got Neerja caught and got her back to Sonagachi. Didun announced that Neerja will be sold and her bid will be out up the next day. This will pain both the mother and daughter.

While Protima will pray for some miracle that will resurrect Neerja’s life, Neerja and Abeer (Rajveer Singh) will meet. The promo sequence of them meeting in the rain and bumping into each other and falling over and rolling, is shown. Ultimately, Abeer and Neerja will see each other in this sequence.

As we know, Abeer is love lost and we wrote about him looking for his girlfriend Trisha in Neerja. When they will meet on the rain-hit night, Abeer will start to call Neerja as Trisha and will ask her to come with him to his house.

What will happen now?

The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

