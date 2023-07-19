ADVERTISEMENT
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer wants to take Neerja home

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Abeer and Neerja finally meeting on a rain-hit night. Abeer will want Neerja to come with him to his house.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Jul,2023 15:41:36
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen the engaging drama of Neerja (Aastha Sharma) growing up. It is her 20th birthday, and Didun (Kamya Punjabi) is happy that she now has the right to take over the life of Neerja. We saw how Protima (Sneha Wagh) planned to send Neerja off to Kolkata. However, Didun got Neerja caught and got her back to Sonagachi. Didun announced that Neerja will be sold and her bid will be out up the next day. This will pain both the mother and daughter.

While Protima will pray for some miracle that will resurrect Neerja’s life, Neerja and Abeer (Rajveer Singh) will meet. The promo sequence of them meeting in the rain and bumping into each other and falling over and rolling, is shown. Ultimately, Abeer and Neerja will see each other in this sequence.

As we know, Abeer is love lost and we wrote about him looking for his girlfriend Trisha in Neerja. When they will meet on the rain-hit night, Abeer will start to call Neerja as Trisha and will ask her to come with him to his house.

What will happen now?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

