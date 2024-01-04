Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Didun to enter the Bagchi house in disguise

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Neerja (Aastha Sharma) finally winning the trust of Maushumi. Maushumi entrusted the task of cooking a meal for 50 brahmins, as part of their customary ritual to celebrate Bijoy’s birthday. Neerja took up the task and did well, by completing the cooking. However, Trisha created a big hurdle in Neerja’s way. On the other hand, we have written about Kaushik eyeing Neerja badly and developing the want to get physical with her.

The coming episode will see Didun (Kamya Punjabi) playing the big game required to oust Neerja from the Bagchi house.

We will soon see Didun entering the Bagchi house as a guest. However, she will be in a disguised look, that of a Guru Maa. Didun will enter the house with evil intentions, and will be seen joining hands with Trisha who will be planning from inside the house to send Neerja out.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 176 2nd January Written Episode Update

Neerja was humiliated by her college mates in college. Abeer came to her rescue and defended her.

What will happen next?

