Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Kaushik’s scary advances towards Neerja

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Kaushik (Abhishek Rawat) being mesmerized by Neerja’s (Aastha Sharma) beauty and trying to get close with her. His obsession for Neerja has only increased with the fire accident where Neerja risked her life and saved Kaushik from the fire that was deliberately created in the garden by Trisha to kill Neerja.

Neerja won brownie points from the Bagchi family members for saving Kaushik’s life. Neerja as well as Kaushik were injured and the doctor was called to treat them. Abeer (Rajveer Singh) who reached the scene when Neerja fainted, took care of Neerja and prayed for her speedy recovery.

We also saw Kaushik thanking Neerja and holding her hand, being in awe of her.

The coming episode will see Kaushik crossing his limits when he will decorate the lawn of the house for a special date for Neerja. He will start sending voice messages from a private number to Neerja. Neerja will see the lawn decorated and will assume it to be Abeer’s idea of a romantic night with Neerja. Neerja will be very happy and will call out for Abeer, standing in the decorated place.

However, the crazy messages and emoticons of love that will come on her phone will shock Neerja. She will believe that someone has been stalking her. Kaushik will be inside the house, doing all these crazy acts. He will wish to get closer to Neerja and will be having his own countdown to do so.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 181 7th January Written Episode Update

What will happen now?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.