Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja confesses her love before Abeer

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen Abeer (Rajveer Singh) feeling the discomfort within him after the arrest of Neerja (Aastha Sharma). As we know, Neerja got herself and Sheikh arrested in order to save Abeer and his family from problem.

We wrote about Abeer deciding to bring Neerja and her mother Protima (Sneha Wagh) out of jail by trapping Didun (Kamya Punjabi). We also wrote about Abeer getting Didun arrested.

Well, before the arrest of Didun, Abeer will get to know a big revelation. He will go to meet Neerja in jail where Neerja will tell him that she deliberately got herself arrested so that she can save Abeer. Neerja will also open up on why she saved Abeer. She will tell him that she is in love with him, and wanted to express it once. She will tell that she feels better after confessing her love.

All of this talk from Neerja will prompt Abeer to trap Didun and get Neerja and Protima out of jail.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 130 17th November Written Episode Update

Abeer tried to meet Neerja in jail. Neerja is happy on seeing Abeer. Abeer questioned Neerja as to why she did whatever she did.

Will he succeed?

The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.