Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja faces an uphill task

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Neerja (Aastha Sharma) being called back by the Bagchi family after Abeer’s (Rajveer Singh) accident. As we know, Abeer met with a drastic accident, post which he was critical. Bijoy called Neerja and asked her to attend to Abeer and revive him. Neerja’s prayers made Abeer better. Finally, Maushumi gave Neerja the acceptance of being her daughter-in-law. However, Maushumi had an ulterior motive. She wanted to create situations where Abeer himself sent out Neerja.

The coming episode will focus on Maushumi giving the huge responsibility of cooking for 50 brahmins on the occasion of Bijoy’s birthday. Neerja will happily accept the responsibility and will put her heart, and mind into cooking the auspicious meal. However, when the Brahmins will be having the food, they will get angry as they are being served inappropriate food.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 176 2nd January Written Episode Update

Abeer regained consciousness after Neerja prayed for his well-being. The Bagchis got Abeer home, and Neerja took very good care of him.

What will happen now?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.