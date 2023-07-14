Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja gets humiliated at school

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen happy days for Neerja. We have seen the eagerness of the child to study. And Protima (Sneha Wagh) has got her the school admission. Even though the Principal got to know that Protima and Neerja are from Sonagachi, he appreciated the kid’s smartness and accepted to give her admission. However, he had told Protima to not mingle with other parents.

The coming episode will see the school celebrating Father’s Day. Neerja will try to get into the school, when she will be stopped and asked to get her father. Every other kid will be standing with their own father. Neerja will tell that she has no father, and that no other kid in her place has a father. This will intrigue the parents and they will question Neerja about the place she comes from. Neerja will innocently tell them that she is from Sonagachi. The parents will get angry and will humiliate and push Neerja and tell the school authorities to not have such kids.

Neerja will come home all messy and untidy. Protima will be shocked to see her crying. Neerja will tell her mother that she will never go to school.

What will happen now?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.