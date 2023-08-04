Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja gets into a big problem

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen Abeer (Rajveer Singh) and Neerja’s (Aastha Sharma) wedding happening. We saw how Neerja has been forced by Pishima to follow the rules set by her, of not getting into the kitchen, temple and also not getting close to Abeer or anyone in the house. We saw how Abeer planned his first night romantically. He was seen dancing with Neerja, feeding her too. When she tried going away, Abeer expressed his fear of losing her again.

The coming episode will see Neerja beginning a new day in the Bagchi house. In the morning, Abeer who will shower all his love on Neerja, will gift him a diamond necklace. He will put it on her and will ask her to always wear it. Neerja will be forced to wear it as Abeer will affectionately put it on her. When she will go down, Munmun will spot the necklace and will tell Pishima that Neerja has stolen a costly necklace and has worn it too. Pishimaa and Munmun will accuse Neerja of stealing it.

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.