Television | Spoilers

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Neerja and Abeer’s romantic moment at the party. This will be followed by action where Babban will kidnap Neerja from the party. Read this news here.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Abeer (Rajveer Singh) and Neerja (Aastha Sharma) being in Puri for a vacation. Kaushik has been putting his plan in place of getting Neerja killed. But he is not aware of Babban (Satya Tiwari) having changed his plan. Now, Babban intends killing Abeer and taking Neerja away.

We saw Babban making a few attempts at killing Abeer. But they have not worked till now. The coming drama will see action happening at the party sequence. We have already written about Abeer and Neerja getting dressed in black for the party at the hotel. Didun, Kaushik and Munmun are also at the party.

We saw the beautiful moment where Abeer gifted Neerja with the dress, necklace, bracelet and earrings. His love has made Neerja decide that she will tell him the entire truth.

The party sequence will see a romantic dance from Abeer and Neerja. However, amidst this, there will be an electricity failure during which Babban will kidnap Neerja. Neerja will be taken to a separate place by Babban. Abeer will look around for Neerja.

Will Babban attack Abeer?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap, with Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.