Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Neerja leaving the Bagchi mansion after Abeer fails to recognize her. Read to know here.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen Abeer (Rajveer Singh) and Neerja (Aastha Sharma) getting trapped in a fire accident. Though Abeer mustered courage to fight the fire and save Neerja, Abeer fell unconscious. While Neerja recovered, Abeer’s health deteriorated. We wrote about how Neerja pleaded with the Bagchis to meet Abeer once.

The coming episode will see Neerja’s love plea yielding results as Abeer will get back to his consciousness. However, as written by us, he would have forgotten Neerja being his Trisha. As we wrote, Abeer would be completely alright and will remember everything that happened in his life till the time he lost Trisha to the fire accident. This will only mean that he has forgotten all that happened to him in the last two years.

With him failing to recognize Neerja, the Bagchis will ask Neerja to go out of their house. Neerja will pack up all the items that Abeer gave his Trisha and will return them to Abeer and leave the house.

It will be an emotional moment for Neerja as she will be leaving the house of her love, Abeer. Abeer on the other hand, will be curious to see an unknown girl giving back Trisha’s belongings.

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap, with Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.