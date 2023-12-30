Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan spoiler: Neerja leaves the house, Abir meets with an accident

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama in the recent storyline. As seen so far, Neerja passes the entrance exam with flying colours and gains admission to the law college. Subsequently, she shares the news with Abir (Rajveer Singh) and the rest of the family. Upon Didun’s orders, a couple of goons attack Abir’s family. However, Neerja (Aastha Sharma) arrives on time to defend the family.

Now, in the coming episode, Neerja fails to save one of her family members and she gets blamed for the same. Neerja breaks down and decides to leave the house after being blamed for all the mishap. While she picks the bag and leaves the house, Abir tries to stop her and runs behind his car. Unfortunately, a truck hits Abir from behind and he meets with an accident.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 172 29 December Written Episode Update

Upon Didun’s orders, a couple of goons attack Abir’s family. However, Neerja (Aastha Sharma) arrives on time to defend the family

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.