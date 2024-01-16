Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja looks for means to expose Didun

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Didun (Kamya Punjabi) entering the Bagchi house as a Godman. She has sensed negativity in the Bagchi house and has also told the family that she finds Neerja (Aastha Sharma) to be the person carrying negative vibes. Also, the DNA test that was done, proved that Abeer (Rajveer Singh) is full of negativity. Didun as the Godman proposed to do a puja to ward off the negativity from the house. The saint also proposed to cleanse Neerja of her evil spirit.

We also know that Neerja is well aware of Trisha being the one doing black magic in the house. In the coming episodes, Neerja will get a sniff of the Godman being Didun herself.

During the puja, Neerja will go on a mission to expose Didun’s real face covered by the beard and false get-up. However, Trisha will be all observant, trying to shield Didun and her plans against the Bagchis.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 188 15th January Written Episode Update

Neerja challenged Trisha that she would expose her real face before Abeer and the rest of the family.

What will happen now?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.