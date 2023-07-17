ADVERTISEMENT
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja makes a promise to Protima

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Neerja being punished by Didun, after which Protima will ask Neerja to make a big promise.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 Jul,2023 11:46:17
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Neerja (Myra Vaikul) being sent to a wedding by Didun (Kamya Punjabi). However, Didun did not make it clear that Neerja along with other kids has to dance there. In the wedding venue, Neerja refuses to dance as Protima does not like her dancing. Above all, Neerja gets caught by Pishi maa (Vibha Chibber) which brings about the revelation that the kids are from Sonagachi. We saw how they were thrown out of the lavish house by Pishi Maa. On returning, Neerja bore the brunt of Protima’s mistake. Protima held Didun by a sword and even injured her. Didun took the big decision and put a burning tattoo of Sonagachi on Neerja’s back. Later, Neerja was locked inside a room.

The coming episode will see Neerja in pain inside the room. Protima will sit near the door and talk to the girl. Neerja will tell her mother to bend down so that they can see each other through the lower hole of the door. Protima and Neerja will have an emotional talk wherein Protima will tell Neerja that she will have to adhere to Didun’s upbringing from now on, but she will ask for a promise of never quitting to study from Neerja. Neerja will promise her mother that she will never stop studies.

What will happen to Neerja now?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles.

Srividya Rajesh

