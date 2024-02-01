Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja to bring Chakri to Bagchi house?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama wherein Neerja (Aastha Sharma) is cornered by one and all in the house when she takes the name of Kaushik as the person trying to get close to her. Amidst all this, Neerja gets to understand that the girls, including Chakri who are in Sonagachi under Didun’s captivity, are in trouble.

We saw Chakri and the girls being forced by Didun to make money by impressing men. Neerja tried to stop Didun’s act by bringing the police to Sonagachi. However, Didun got saved, courtesy of the call from Trisha.

The coming episode will see Didun getting the girls including Chakri dressed up for their big day. On the other hand, Neerja will wonder how she will save the girls from Didun. She will also be worried as she has promised Abeer’s mother that she will never go to Sonagachi.

Neerja in the coming episode, will make the daring act of going against Abeer’s will to save Chakri and the other girls. She will not only manage to save Chakri but will also dare to get her inside the Bagchi house as a maid.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 201 31st January Written Episode Update

Neerja vowed to save Chakri from the dirty ideas of Didun.

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.