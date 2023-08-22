ADVERTISEMENT
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja trapped in a dark room

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Neerja getting trapped inside a dark room and calling for help. Will Abeer rescue her?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Aug,2023 14:10:46
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama of Abeer (Rajveer Singh) falling more and more in love with Neerja (Aastha Sharma). As we know, the Bagchi family performed the Mahadev Puja for Abeer’s well-being. Circumstances forced Pishima to take Neerja as the third lady to sit for the puja in place of Munmun as she had broken her fast before the puja.

We saw how the Sant blessed Neerja and predicted that Abeer and Neerja’s relationship is lifelong. This was hated by Pishima and Bijoy. We also saw Abeer showering his love on Neerja by gifting her a saree, breaking her fast and taking care of her. Later, he was seen planning a romantic date with Neerja at home.

Amidst all this, Kaushik and Munmun will plan to create problems for Neerja. Munmun will push Neerja into a dark room, creating problems for her. Neerja, afraid of the dark from childhood, will cry and call for Abeer to help her. Abeer who would be sleeping, will suddenly get up from his sleep and feel uneasy. He will come out of his room, looking for Neerja.

Can Abeer be Neerja’s saviour?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap, with Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

