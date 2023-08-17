Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: OMG!! Abeer fails to recognize Neerja?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Abeer’s (Rajveer Singh) closeness melting Neerja’s (Aastha Sharma) heart. We saw the romantic date of Abeer and Neerja where Abeer ended up kissing Neerja. Also, his poem for her made her blush. Neerja as we wrote, has developed feelings for Abeer. But immediately she realizes that Abeer’s love is for Trisha and not for her.

We have seen Neerja making efforts to bring Abeer out of the memory of the past. As we know, Abeer has lost the love of his life and believes that she is still around. When Neerja dressed up like Trisha and took Abeer to the places where they went, Abeer started getting flashes of him and Trisha.

The coming episode will see Abeer’s recovery and how he will no longer be in the spell of Trisha. He will get up in the morning looking for Trisha. Neerja will come before him, and Abeer will fail to recognize her. He will tell her that he was looking for Trisha, but she is not Trisha.

OMG!!

What will be wrong with Abeer now?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap, with Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.