Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Trisha to be the catalyst to Protima’s death?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Abeer (Rajveer Singh) expressing his heartfelt desire to his mother and seeking permission to marry Neerja (Aastha Sharma). We also saw how Abeer remembered his past and the manner in which he had married Neerja assuming her to be Trisha. We also know how Maushumi went to Neerja’s house and told her to forget Abeer and not get into his life. This shattered the dreams of Neerja.

The big promo of Protima’s (Sneha Wagh) death has kept the viewers glued to the tale. The unexpected happening of her mother’s death will leave Neerja shattered. It will be interesting to see if Abeer can be a support system for Neerja in this phase.

Well, we have heard that Trisha (Alma Hussein) who is feeling the pain of being betrayed by Abeer, will be the one who will make a big plan in the coming episodes. We hear that she will be the one who will get Didun (Kamya Punjabi) out of jail. Trisha will strike a deal with Didun to kill Neerja.

Didun will be mad and angry at Neerja and will set foot to end her life. However, Didun will end up killing Protima, is what we hear.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 139 26th November Written Episode Update

How will this drama progress?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.