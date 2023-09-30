Television | Spoilers

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Update: Didun to strike a deal with Neerja

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Didun striking a big deal with Neerja for the sake of Protima's life. Read on to know more.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
30 Sep,2023 12:53:58
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen danger troubling the existence of Neerja (Aastha Sharma) and Protima (Sneha Wagh). As we know, Protima was arrested for a drug charge where she tried to kill herself as Neerja got to know that she was into business in Sonagachi. Neerja had an emotional talk with her mother Protima at the hospital. Neerja realized the need for her to be safe and not fall prey to Didun’s (Kamya Punjabi) ambitions of putting her into business. However, Didun vowed to herself that she would make use of every possibility and see to it that Neerja accepted to start work in Songachi.

The coming episode will bring sad news for Neerja. She will hear from the police that Protima has escaped from custody. This will trouble Neerja a lot. Later, Didun will show Neerja a video where Protima’s life will be in danger. Didun will want to strike a deal with Neerja.

She will tell Neerja to dance at an event, in order to save Protima’s life.

OMG!!

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 82 29th September Written Episode Update

Neerja and Abeer met finally, wherein Abeer saw Neerja’s ticket by accident which had Sonagachi written on it. He told her not to keep any dealings with people who live in Sonagachi.

What will Neerja do now?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

Srividya Rajesh

