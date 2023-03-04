Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen major drama with the entry of Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna) in the Pandya house. As we know, Dhara (Shiny Doshi) has brought Prerna (Maira Dharti Sharma) too into the house so that she can devise some plan to send out Shweta.

Amidst all this, Chutki’s illness will also create a panic situation in the house. As we know, Chutki has an ailment and needs a surgery immediately. A prank played by the kids will scare Chutki so much that it will trigger her illness and she will develop fever.

While the kid will suffer, it will be painful to watch for the Pandya family. Shweta who would have consumed the spiked noodles will be in deep sleep, and this will mess the whole situation for the family. The family will not know what medicine is to be given to Chutki. Dhara will try her best to get Shweta to consciousness, but to no avail.

What will happen next?

