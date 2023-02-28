Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Chutki and Shweta getting into the Pandya house. While Rishita is dealing with her own problems of winning the heart of Chutki, Krish is struggling to handle Shweta in his life. Dhara (Shiny Doshi) on the other hand, is determined to send Shweta out of Krish’s life. Krish even confides that Prerna is his love and he wants to get rid of Shweta.

The coming episode will again open the lid on the troubled equations between Dhara, Rishita (Simran Budharup) and Raavi (Alice Kaushik). As we know, Raavi and Rishita have left no stone unturned in blaming Dhara for all that has happened in their lives. Now, when Raavi will get angry and will snub Dhara for planning against her by paying her house rent and getting her house commodities home, Dhara will snap.

Dhara will get angry at both Raavi and Rishita and will ask them to stop blaming her. Dhara will finally question them on why they became a reason for sons to be parted from their mother and brothers and family. Dhara will question why Raavi could not handle Shiva and make him alright. Suman will support Dhara and will tell Raavi and Rishita that finally Dhara has opened up her bottled-up feelings.

What will happen next?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.