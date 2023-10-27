Television | Spoilers

Pandya Store: Natasha gets to know about Hetal's dilemma

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin will see Natasha getting to know the real shocking reason behind Amresh's angst against Hetal's family.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Oct,2023 14:54:19
Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen exciting drama wherein Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) was in a big problem recently. Meanwhile, actress Surabhi Das entered the show in the role of Isha. She met Chiku (Sahil Uppal) and they had an encounter. Natasha has been pretty livid at Hetal (Piyali Munsi) for not going and seeing her ailing mother. Natasha has tried to reason it out to Hetal but Hetal does not want to see her mother.

The coming episode will see a moment between Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) and Natasha when Natasha will not have any option left but to wear the lehenga choli given to her by Dhawal. Dhawal will be pleased when he will see Natasha wearing his gift.

The Makwana family will be at the Dandiya nite when Hetal will be dragged by her brother to talk. Natasha who will see this, will stealthily follow them. She will be shocked to know about the real reason behind the enmity between Amresh and Hetal’s family. As we know, Amresh had an unrest with Hetal’s father with some land dealing after which Amresh had stopped Hetal from having any relationship with her parents. Hetal diligently has been following her husband’s instructions.

Natasha will get to know about this shocking reason and will want to do something to make things better between the two families. She will want Hetal to fulfil her mother’s last desire to see her grandson Golu once.

Pandya Store Ep 921 26th October Written Episode Update

Natasha questioned Hetal on why she did not want to go and see her ailing mother. Hetal gave a shocking reply that she does not want to see her mother.

What will Natasha do?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

