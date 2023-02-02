Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Dhara (Shiny Doshi) and Suman joining hands with Prerna (Maira Dharti Sharma) to unite the Pandya family. Prerna has planned a way in which she will bring all into one room and make them eat together.

She has posed the pretext of showing them a video from Canada on which she has worked. The family has come in, and has sat together to watch the video.

As we know, Prerna has planned that the kids will come dressed up as tigers and scare the elders. However, as we know, there is a real tiger which is set free on the roads. When all the elders will be in a room, the real tiger will enter the house. The kids will get scared and will try to hide. However, they will be in the living room, quite exposed to the animal.

Everyone will panic on hearing the tiger’s groan.

What will happen next?

